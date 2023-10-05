The Coalition of Nation Builders Corp (NABCo) trainees, Rotational Nurses and Midwives Association, and the Youth in Afforestation, among other groups, have given notice of their intention to embark on a demonstration on October 15.

The protest is aimed at impressing upon the government to clear outstanding arrears owed to the respective groups over the years.

The spokesperson of the Coalition of NABCO trainees, Nana Takyi, told Citi News that the protest would be suspended if the government released funds to pay them.

“What we are seeking to hear is for the government to release funds to pay the arrears that have accumulated in these schemes: the NABCO scheme, the Service Scheme, and the Youth in Afforestation Scheme. What we are demanding is our money because we are also affected by the price hikes of electricity, water bills, and so on.

We are going through extreme hardship and we cannot even afford to buy bread. So, what we are demanding of the government is to release funds to settle our accumulated allowances, and that is all. So, if they pay our money today, there will be no need for any demonstration. We are going to stage a demonstration because the government has decided not to settle these accumulated allowances.”

ALSO READ: