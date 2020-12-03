Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has said the country is not expecting a second wave of Covid-19 anytime soon.

Speaking exclusively on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show Thursday, Dr Nisiah-Asare noted that the virus still lingers around but rubbished reports that the country is experiencing a second wave of the virus.

He noted that although the posture of the public was causing a gradual rise in active cases, it doesn’t necessarily mean the country has reached a second wave.

“We are not expecting a second wave anytime soon. We are still in the covid era and so we should all expect that it will be high at some point and reduce as well but the country is not expecting any second wave. We are not yet out of the woods and as we all can see, other countries are experiencing their second wave,” he said.

The Presidential Advisor on Health further noted that the change of the national testing policy was what influenced the number of cases recorded, a situation he noted has brought the number of cases low.

However, he was quick to add that the virus will continue to spread if the masses continue to disregard the safety guidelines.

