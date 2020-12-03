Actress Beverly Afaglo has sent food for thought to her colleagues who ignored John Dumelo to support his opponent.

Mr Dumelo, a first-time parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been left disappointed following his colleague actors’ public support for Lydia Alhassan.

Yesterday, tons of the New Patriotic Party filmmakers stormed the constituency to campaign for Maa Lydia and ‘teased’ Mr Dumelo with photos of their activities.

This, Beverly believes is a betrayal of the highest order, considering the friendship that existed between them and Mr Dumelo prior to his political ambition.

“How will I be able to slur, taint or dishonor a colleague’s name and hard work? How will I forget friendship and family for money and fame?” she quizzed.

Beverly says their action seems to buttress Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey’s comments about actors being unserious and unfit for parliament.

She, however, reminded her colleagues that life still goes on after December 7 elections.