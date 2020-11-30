Actor Van Vicker has, for the first time, addressed Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor-Botchwey, over some comments she made against actor and politician John Dumelo.

The Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom advised Ghanaians to vote for her New Patriotic Party member at the expense of Mr Dumelo because “parliament is a serious business and not for actors.”

Her comments have sparked some fury in Mr Van Vicker, who challenged the Minister’s understanding of politics and entertainment.

He said actors are very serious-minded people both in front and beyond the cameras.

“I feel very unhappy hearing it because actors are very serious people… If we have to go in the studio and sing a song or go and act in front of the camera, does that make us any less serious? Does that by extension make us uneducated people?” he quizzed.

The seasoned actor added irrespective of one’s profession, common sense is a requirement of which Mr Dumelo fulfills.

Additionally, Mr Van Vicker opined an actor’s ability to come up with policies is the most important qualification for a leadership position.

Watch video below:

In another open letter on Instagram, he poured out his frustration on the Minister.