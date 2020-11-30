New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary hopeful, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, has indicated constituents of Kpone-Katamanso are disappointed in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after having remained loyal to the party for almost three decades.

The constituency had long voted for NDC in both presidential and parliamentary elections but Mr Adorye sees a change in the trend.

“Don’t describe this constituency as predominantly NDC because that was yesteryears. This is changing this election,” he assured.

According to him, youth in the area have nothing to show after all the years of their dedication to NDC.

He was speaking after presenting about 250 machines made up of electric and hand sewing machines, dryers and clippers among other things.

This gesture was in fulfillment of a promise he made last year to some youth who had completed their vocational training as well as those who needed support to undergo this training in the constituency.

READ ALSO:

“The is the beginning of the vision I have for them. Gone were the days where a certain candidate will distribute cups of gari and a meager amount to get their vote.

“What I am doing will have positive impact and rippling effect on unemployment here as those who have been resourced can make a living and train others,” he said.

To ensure peaceful atmosphere for the elections and beyond, he indicated he has sensitised his supporters of the need to maintain peace but will not countenance any dubious means by his opponent to slow the process on the day of voting.

He was optimistic the voter population will help achieve his course.

According to him, the current figure of about 120,000 voters as against 92,000 in 2016 puts him in a better position due to what he described as assessment and work done.