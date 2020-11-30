The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced a shortcode to enable eligible voters to check their names on the final Voters Register.

The USSD code enables registered voters to check their details on all networks free of charge.

“To access their details, registered voters need to dial *711*2020#, on any phone and network, enter their Voter ID card number and the Polling Station Code where they registered. Please note that this information is available on the voter’s Voter Card,” EC Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa, said Monday, November 30, during a press conference on the final Voters Register for the December 7, 2020 elections.

The EC Chairperson explained that a valid voter that uses the USSD code will get a response on their phone.

This response will contain the full name of the voter, their Voter ID number and date of birth, their polling station code and polling station code name.