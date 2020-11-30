Former Ghanaian president, John Dramani Mahama, turned 62 years on Sunday.

The presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was born on November 29, 1958, a year later after Ghana attained independence in 1957.

Mr Mahama is a native of Damongo in the Damango-Daboya Constituency in the Northern Region.

Party loyalists of the NDC, friends, and admirers have taken to social media to eulogise him.

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, sought divine intervention as the NDC presidential candidate seeks reelection in the December 7 polls.

“May the GOD of a second chance, the ONE who ordains Kings and crowns leaders speak for you today Sir. As you turn 62 years today, may your heart desires be met, and may your joy be full.

“Thanks for all you’ve done for our Nation Sir. Happy birthday H.E. John Dramani Mahama,” he wrote in a post on Facebook.