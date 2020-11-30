The Bawjiase market park in the Awutu Senya West constituency was filled to capacity as residents throng the market park to offer prayers for the peace of the nation on Sunday, November 29.

The event was organised by Member of Parliament for the area, George Andah in collaboration with the local council of churches in the area.

The programme saw the clergy and members of the various churches as well as the general public in attendance.

It was held under the theme, ‘Spare us Oh Lord.’

The gathering was also treated to ministrations by a repertoire of seasoned gospel artists including Diana Asamoah, Great Ampong, Nicholas Omane Acheampong and Kwaku Gyasi.

Awutu Senya MP, George Andah took the opportunity to reiterate the need to keep the peace of the nation intact in the impending elections.

He added that the tranquility enjoyed in the country is non-negotiable and urged continuous prayers for the nation.