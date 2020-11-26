Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra Region, Sam Nartey George, has said Ghanaian journalist and Pollster, Benjamin Emmanuel Ephson, is a joker masquerading as a pollster.

His comments come after Ben Ephson predicted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government would win the upcoming December 7 polls.

According to Ephson, President Akufo-Addo will secure a “one-touch” victory with 52.6 per cent while John Mahama gets 45.7 per cent.

But reacting to the above in a Facebook post, Sam George wrote that Ben Ephson had predicted that he, (Sam George) would lose three elections but he won all, saying that Ephson’s track record is poor.

“I have always maintained that Ben Ephson is a joker masquerading as a pollster. No serious mind would pay him heed. He predicted me losing three elections, I won all. Check his track record-abysmal! Ignore his pathetic self,” he wrote.