Pollster Ben Ephson is not worried about the negative comment that has greeted his latest polls ahead of the December 7 general election.

As an experienced election watcher for the past 20 years, the editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper said such vitriolic attacks from political parties are normal.

Mr Ephson’s polls, which put President Nana Akufo-Addo ahead of former President John Mahama, have generated a lot of controversies.

He has projected that the President, who is also the candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), will get 52.6% of the total votes while Mr Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will get 45.7% of total votes, with a 2% margin of error.

The prediction has been described by many as cooked.

Reacting to this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, he said he is not surprised about the conduct of the NDC.

But, given the comprehensive work he has done, he said he will be vindicated after the December general election.

“It is not by force to accept my polls. If in 20 years, I have had 80 percent of my polls accurately, I can walk with my chest out,” he added.

Mr Ephson advised the political parties to take the polls in good faith and work to overturn it rather than criticise him.

“On December 8th, we will see whether my polls will be right or wrong,” he said.