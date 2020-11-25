Lack of resources did not deter him from assisting three of his students in pursuing their academic goal.

Emmanuel Ampabeng has been identified as a teacher at Asuoba near Adeiso in the Eastern Region who dedicated his scarce resources to ensure students passed the exam.

Mr Ampabeng’s good works have paid off as three of the students; Thomas Amoani, John Dankwah and Irene Adobea Amanful obtained excellent grades in the just ended West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Miss Amanful and Master Dankwah obtained 6A’s and 2B’s respectively while master Amoani obtained 8A’s.

According to Mr Ampabeng, he saw the potentials of the students and that was what inspired him to support them.

“I started teaching them from class three and I didn’t have much but had to support them so I always shared the little I had among them.

“They had to buy books and other academic materials and I had to ensure all of that,” he narrated.

Mr Ampabeng with the brilliant but needy students on the big debate.

He said this in an exclusive interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem when the team stormed the area for the ‘Big Debate.’

However, Mr Ampabeng did not take the credit for himself alone and expressed appreciation to God for the strength throughout their trying moments.

“Some teachers taught them before I came in and they also need to be acknowledged but the ultimate appreciation goes to God.

“We did not rely on our own strength and intelligence but there were times we had to launch spiritual warfare, fasting and all that,” he said.

Meanwhile, the students are set to get a scholarship to pursue their tertiary education.