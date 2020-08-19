Africa Education Watch has raised concerns over the continuous leakage of exam questions in the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

According to the group, copies of answered examination papers such as Social Studies, Core Mathematics and Chemistry Practical examinations, which appeared on social media platforms, were the same questions that appeared in the examination.

“The said document, which is circulating on certain social media platforms, contains a list of examiners [sic] of WASSCE, including their schools, subject areas, telephone numbers, and email addresses. West African Examination Council (WAEC) has since confirmed this leakage,” it noted.

RELATED:

A statement signed by Kofi Asare, the Executive Director, pointed out it intercepted a copy of an excel spreadsheet purported to have emanated from WAEC.

“We are worried that publicly disclosing the identities and contacts of examiners [Markers] can amount to compromising the integrity of assessments by opening up examiners to influences from the public.

“Per the standards of WAEC, and at the international level, there exists a non-disclosure responsibility on WAEC with respect to the identities of their examiners. By breaching this duty, WAEC has brought the integrity of this year’s WASSCE into question,” parts of the statement read.

They are, therefore, calling on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education to “probe the circumstances leading to the leakage of Mathematics, Social Studies, and Chemistry Practical papers.”

Read the full statement below: