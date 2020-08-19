Kumawood actress, Ellen Kyei White, has got her followers on social media drooling over her adorable son.

Miss White’s son is a year older today and his mother has flaunted him on social media.

In the photo, her son is seen wearing a nice shirt with black trousers and black shoes as he poses next to his mother’s expensive car.

The Kumawood actress’ son appeared all grown up and looks so much like his mother.

Captioning the photo, the actress wrote: “Wawo happy glorious birthday handsome, may God make you great among your folks. Stay blessed beyond curse.”