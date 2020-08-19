Bosom Pyung has stated the reason behind his unique style as a musician.

According to the ‘Atta Adwoa’ hitmaker, music is more than just vocals because looking at some music legends like Michael Jackson, he has realised that they were different.

“It wasn’t just his voice, so I had to sit down and learn these things too,” he said.

Bosom Pyung was interacting with actress Nana Ama McBrown on her cooking TV show.

The musician, who is a University of Ghana graduate, also noted that he has realised that all music acts who tried to copy Sarkodie couldn’t make it, hence, the dying need for him to be different.

“Look at Lil Win, he came with his style, Soulja Boy, Kwadee also came with their styles, Buk Bak too, they all brought their styles. When you bring your style you stay longer than copying someone. That’s why I have seen that all acts who tried copying Sarkodie couldn’t make it,” he said.

Watch the video below for more: