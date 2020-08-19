Kumawood actor, Michael Afrane, has commenced a nationwide tour dubbed: ‘Sankofa JM’ to campaign for the flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

The campaign, he said, will be in all the 16 regions across the country to spread the campaign message of the former President.

At the launch of the ‘Sankofa JM’ campaign in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, Mr Afrane said President Nana Akufo-Addo deceived Ghanaians in 2016 with juicy campaign promises.

While expressing disappointment in President Akufo-Addo in an interview with Class News’ Ashanti regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah, the actor said the President had not been able to fulfil his campaign promises.

READ ALSO:

Some of the unfulfilled promises, he said, are the one-district-one-factory and $1 million per constituency.

This, Mr Afrane noted, is the reason he has declared support for the flagbearer of the opposition NDC and will campaign for him to win the election in December.

He called on Ghanaians to vote massively for Mr Mahama to come back to power to continue “the good work he was doing.”