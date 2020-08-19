The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has called on the people of Central Tongu in the Volta Region to help bring back the party to power to “continue with some unfinished business.”

This, according to him is because the Akufo-Addo-led government has abandoned projects that it started during the previous administration.

He said it was important for the NDC to win back power to resume work on the stalled projects for the benefit of Ghanaians.

The former President was speaking during a courtesy call on the chiefs and people of Bakpa in the Central Tongu as part of his four-day tour of the region.

Mr Mahama has so far visited the North, South, Anloga, and Keta constituencies, where he engaged members of the communities and other groupings.

He appealed for votes from the electorates, saying the citizenry could always trust the NDC government to deliver on its promise of infrastructure development.

He reiterated commitment to complete stalled and abandoned projects, such as rural electrification, e-block, water systems, and road construction across the country.

“The government will also roll out new projects to improve the life of Ghanaians,” he said.

The flagbearer said the central focus of the next NDC government would be to create jobs across the different sectors of the economy, including tourism, afforestation, sanitation, recycling and construction.

He, therefore, appealed to Ghanaians to elect him as President in the December 7 general elections.

They should also vote for NDC Parliamentary Candidates for progress in the districts, regional, and national levels.

Togbe Kofi Tosu III, the Mankrado of Bakpa Traditional Area, advised the NDC leadership to ensure unity among party members.

“Here in Central Tongu, the disunity between the Constituency Chairman and the Parliamentary Candidate could affect the electoral fortunes of the party if not properly handled,” he added.