The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Tamale Central, Dr Ibrahim Anyars, has distanced himself from some political skirt and blouse posters planted by some unidentified groups which suggest campaign for John Mahama in one breadth and for himself.

According to Dr Anyars, these photos are fake and should be treated with all the contempt they deserve.

On the background, Dr Anyars noted that the posters were rather from the 2016 campaign when the National Democratic Congress kicked against the candidature of Murtala Mohammed and called for the retention of President John Mahama.

“My 2020 posters are out and they are definitely not the same and to make matters clear, the John Mahama 2020 campaign posters are not using the same photos. I want to place it on record that a similar banner with Murtala and President Akufo-Addo has emerged indicating yet another skirt and blouse and these are the works of some faceless groups setting the stage for some agenda,” Dr Anyars cleared.

Dr Anyars, who leads the Nation Builders Corps Programme, further said: “With the rare privilege of serving as the Chief Executive Officer of one of the biggest social interventions and investments in the youth of Ghana, the track record of the visionary President that President Akufo-Addo represents is unparalleled. What is the record of the former President to court the affection or sympathy of any youth?”

He also assured NPP members and loyalists of his unflinching support for President Akufo-Addo and the party.

“I remain committed to the NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo’s course for victory and I would like to use this opportunity to reassure party members that these are fake images and they should be ignored,” he added.