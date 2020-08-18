The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has told its members to bring to the Association’s notice if they will be unable to vote on election day.

The GJA, in a press release on Tuesday, noted that journalists, whose duties may prevent them from casting their votes on December 7 but wish to vote, should notify the body for registration in the Special or Early Voting provision of the Electoral Commission.

READ ALSO:

President of the GJA, Affail Monney, in the press release told journalists to submit to the Association their name, voter identity number, code on identity card and name of polling station.

Journalists have up to October 10, 2020 to submit their details.