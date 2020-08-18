The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADM) Director for Aowin Municipality in the Western North, Akwaboah Queson, has responded to claims from the Omanpe chief on a galamsey site near a school.

The chief, Nana Panyin II, who admitted knowledge of the galamsey site near the Omanpe school compound in his community, said neglect from NADMO and the municipal assembly informed his decision to offer the portion as barter.

He indicated several reports made to the assembly had fallen on deaf ears as a carnal behind the school poses death trap and causes flooding anytime it rains.

However, Mr Akwaboah, reacting to the claims in an interview with Adom News, described the chief’s claims as false.

According to him, the chief has never set foot in his office since he came to the municipality.

Admitting the flooding issue in the community he, however, indicated the galamsey site was not part of the areas most affected.

He reiterated the chief gave the galamsey site which is close to the school building to miners and pleaded with them to construct the carnal.