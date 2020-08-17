The premises of Omanpe Junior High School have reportedly been turned into a galasmey site following a decision by the chief to offer it in a barter agreement.

The school is said to be a three-unit block near completion and near the Elubo-Enchi road in the Aowin District of the Western region.

The miners are said to be employees of a Chinese mining company.

A resident in the town, only identified as Jerry, speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem said the chief was very much aware but had done nothing about the situation.

However, Chief of Omanpe, Nana Oppong Panyin II, speaking in the same interview, argued he offered the land for a good course.

According to him, a drain behind the school had become a death trap while the area, including the chief’s palace, gets flooded anytime it rains.

“The company came to our rescue and offered to divert the waterways to resolve the flooding issue which I agreed to and offered part of the land in exchange upon their request,” he said.

Meanwhile, some six suspects who were arrested have been granted bail with investigations ongoing.

The six; four Ghanaians and two Chinese nationals were arrested at a time they were mining near the compound of the school.

According to the Enchi District Police Commander, Supt. Bernard Akotoge, they have been granted bail to offer them an opportunity to provide their concession document.