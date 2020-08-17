Thursday through to Saturday has been filled with news of musician Joe Mettle and his beautiful marriage ceremony to his bride, Salomey Selassie Dzisa.

The two officially tied the knot on Saturday, August 15, 2020, after their engagement ceremony on Thursday.

It was an all-glamorous affair when Selassie in her beautiful gown and Joe Mettle in his carefully-crafted African wear, took their relationship to the next level with a white wedding ceremony at church.

Then came the reception. The music, cake cutting, performances and then the kiss!

As though the first kiss wasn’t enough, the audience asked for a replay.

See full video: