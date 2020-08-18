Alhaji Abu Lamine has endorsed the statement of the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) that the club is bigger than the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Nana Yaw Amponsah, during his unveiling as the new CEO of the club two weeks ago, made a bold statement that the Kotoko brand is way bigger than the NPP and NDC.

“Asante Kotoko is the biggest club in Ghana, no doubt. And for me, it’s the third biggest club in Africa, in structure. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of its content,” Mr Amponsah said.

“I am here to help the Board and the entire Kotoko fraternity to match this superstructure with befitting content.

“I dare say that Asante Kotoko is bigger than the NPP and NDC. Kotoko transcends boundaries. Kotoko is a culture.

“The joy this club gives its teeming supporters cannot be matched by any political party in Ghana.

“I, therefore, plead with you to give me double of the support you give your individual political parties of choice, and we will make Asante Kotoko great again,” he concluded.

The 2019 Ghana Football Association presidential candidate’s comments drew mixed reactions in the football space with many even comparing the numbers on social media.

But, Board Member, Abu Lamine, has backed Mr Amponsah’s comments.

Alhaji Abu Lamin

“I agree with Nana Yaw Amponsah when he says Kotoko is bigger than NPP and NDC,” Mr Lamin told Asempa FM in an exclusive interview.

“I will urge every club to go to the Football Association and enquire and you will not question what Nana Yaw Amponsah said. It is the absolute truth.

“Kotoko is a bigger brand than all the political parties,” he added.

Mr Amponsah has been handed a three-year deal.