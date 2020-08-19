Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa, known in her private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, has released a lovely photo as part of her birthday celebration today, August 19, 2020.

The actress, who has carved a niche for herself in the movie industry as a talented and respected actress, has taken to social media to celebrate the beautiful day in a grand style.

In the photo, the beautiful actress, who turns 21, today, wore a beautiful bodycon dress and flaunted her heavy chest and thick thighs with her flawless skin.

From the photo, Maame Serwaa looked like a queen as she poses for the cameras.

Sharing new photo, she asked God to bless her fans for holding her down for the past 13 years.

She wrote:

Many times I have wondered,

Why on earth has it been so blissful?

Am I the apple of God’s eye?

While my age mates were busily extracting money, attention and devotion from parents and family, I was blessed enough to be the one giving it.

The joy of my home, a star to the world, and a blessing to many.

Don’t get it twisted, it hasn’t been as rosy as it seems, it comes with its own struggles.

But with hard work and determination, I’m at the peak of my game.

I owe it to MYSELF to not sleep nor slumber but work towards my dreams and aspirations to attain the highest heights on my vision board.

Me, Myself and I am the only reason why I am here right now.

To God be the glory for he has shown to the world the purpose of my creation.

Not forgetting the love and support shown to me by Family, friends, my fans, industry players & the media.

Thank you GOD🙏🏾

Thank you to ME

Thank you GHANA🇬🇭

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 🎂🎉🎈& HAPPY 13TH OF HARDWORK IN THE INDUSTRY 🎬