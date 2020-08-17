Kumawood actress, Clara Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa has set social media on fire with a video she’s dropped.

Maame Serwaa perhaps enjoys the tag of being one of the most-talked-about young actresses in the country right now.

The award-winning actress has always been thought of as a little girl but her latest video has proven that she is now a full-grown woman.

Ahead of her of 20th birthday on August 19, a video of Maame Serwaa flaunting her improved backside and huge body has popped up online.

In the video, Maame Serwaa gave a 360 turning of herself as she looked very hot.

The video confirms Maame Serwaa’s status as arguably the young hottest female celebrity in Ghana at the moment.

Watch the video below: