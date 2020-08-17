Asante Kotoko are yet to decide on participating in next season’s CAF Champions League, Board Member, Alhaji Abu Lamin, has revealed.

The 23 times Ghana Premier League winners have been given the nod by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] to represent Ghana in Africa’s elite club competition following the cancellation of the 2019-20 football season.

With many calling the club to reject the bid to play in the Caf interclub competition, Abu Lamin in an interview with Asempa FM revealed that the board have asked the new Chief Executive Officer [CEO], Nana Yaw Amponsah to hold a meeting with the technical team of the club on the decision to play in Africa.

According to him, the meeting will determine the Kotoko’s participation in Africa next season.

“Dr Kwame Kyei confirmed to the board that he has received a letter from the Ghana Football Association about Kotoko’s participation in Africa but we has asked Nana Yaw Amponsah to decide if the current crop of players are fit to compete in Africa,” the Kotoko board member said.

“We have not really set a target for him, we have given him a mandate of three years, but if he gets to the ground, he will come back to us. If he comes, he will update us on what he will need, that is when we will analyse whether we should go to Africa or not.

Alhaji Abu Lamin

“He has met the coach, he will do an assessment of the playing body and the quality available; those who should go any those who should stay.

“So he will need not less than two weeks to put all those pieces together. So I believe that need time.He will get to the board and provide the real state of affairs of the club, then we’ll take it from there,” he concluded.

Since 2013, Kotoko have been kicked out of Africa either in the first or second preliminary stage giving fans a lot to worry about.

The club’s best performance was however recorded in 2018 when they made it to the group stage of the Confederation Cup – their first in 11 years.

Alhaji Lamine is part of a newly installed 12 member board tasked with restoring Asante Kotoko’s lost glory.