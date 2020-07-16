Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa, known in her private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, has been dazzling on social media in recent times.

Not a week passes without the young actress releasing some stunning photos online and she has just dropped another one.

The photo has Maame Serwaa showing off her beautiful curves on social media once again.

A mini bodycon dress in which the actress appeared in the latest photo shows her heavy chest and thick thighs, confirming her actual endowment, fleshwise.

It is not known where exactly Maame Serwaa took the picture but the background suggests the photo was taken at a beach.

Sharing the photo, Maame Serwaa urged her followers to talk business with her, saying “let’s talk business only!”

The photo has got many followers of the young actress praising her.