The Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency has revealed his greatest fear for the incumbent government ahead of the 2020 elections.

Justin Kodua Frimpong, who doubles as a member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Ashanti regional campaign committee, has indicated their major fear is the complacency of party members.

His comments come on the back of the party’s optimism in attaining 90% of the total votes in the Ashanti region in this year’s elections.

General Secretary, John Boadu, speaking in an interview with Luv News after the party inaugurated its campaign team in the region, said they will focus on resourcing the party’s foot soldiers and grassroots in a door-to-door campaign to achieve this feat.

He stressed the party is also bent on winning all 47 parliamentary seats in the region.

In 2016, NPP won over 76 % votes in the Ashanti region; the gains were made at a time the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had targeted a million votes in the region.

The party won 44 out of 47 seats losing Ejura to the NDC that already had Asawase and Sekyere Afram Plains.

Mr Boadu expressed optimism the incumbent government’s track record was a boost for their campaign.

Meanwhile, the party’s regional leadership has pledged to adopt all means possible to get the targeted votes.

According to the Chairman of the campaign team, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, the opposition’s strategies don’t pose as major challenges.

He has also vowed to resign as Chairman if that is not attained.