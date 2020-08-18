The Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has apologised for the cancellation of teacher trainee allowance by the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

According to George Opare Addo, the allowances were scrapped after the training colleges were upgraded to tertiary institutions.

“The NDC government was spending GH¢950 on teacher trainees and we were looking at issues of equity since they were upgraded to tertiary institutions. So we migrated them unto the student loan trust fund,” he said.

He made the disclosure on the Big Youth Debate on Asempa FM’s Ekosii sen, admitting the decision was unpopular.

“Everybody has the right to change his mind, so there’s nothing wrong if former President Mahama wants to restore it when he comes back to power.

“It was an unpopular decision and we apologise,” he stressed.

However, the Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Boakye, who was also in the debate, was quick to rebut the claims.

To him, he cannot fathom Mr Mahama’s U-turn after he swore heaven and earth in 2016 never to restore the trainee allowance even if it will cost him the elections