Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central has served notice to ‘slay queens’ and celebrities who blackmail politicians with naked videos to watch out for revenge.

He said he and his colleagues will make life unbearable for the ladies who want to ruin their political careers.

“This nonsense must stop. We men have a lot to say but we don’t talk. Now the ladies have dared us so we will also release their videos,” he said while reacting to the infamous ‘Papa no’ exposé.

The Assin Central MP could not fathom why these celebrities and ‘slay queens’ are not content with the monies they make but want to ‘milk their sponsors for more.’

“I don’t understand these ladies; if you are a celebrity; behave as such so that people will emulate you. Stop blackmailing us!” he fumed.

Mr Agyapong disclosed that the dirty fight between actress Tracy Boakye and musician, Mzbel is part of a grand scheme to disgrace a popular politician.

“This man has bought a house for you, open a restaurant for you and you [Tracy] are still blackmailing him with his naked photos, why?” he queried.

The Assin Central legislator said they have also learnt their lessons and will give it to them in equal measure.

“We have learnt our lessons so we will release the videos before you do,” Mr Agyapong added.