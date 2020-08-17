The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, will on Tuesday, August 18, begin a two-day tour of the Western Region to inspect a number of on-going projects, inaugurate and cut sods for some projects.

A statement issued by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said President Akufo-Addo would later proceed to the Central Region for a similar tour of that region.

While in the Western Region, President Akufo-Addo will meet with the members of the Regional House of Chiefs and Regional Executives, Parliamentary Candidates, and Takoradi Constituency Executives of the New Patriotic Party.

Among the projects to be inspected would be the on-going construction of the Ankyernyin – Egyam Road, the Esiama – Nkroful Road, the Gwira Anyinase – Wiawso Road as well as the inspection of the Nsuaem Senior Hgh School.

Other projects to be inspected are the sod cutting for Gold Processing Plant at Aboso, sod cutting for a 100-Bed Capacity District Hospital at Shama, sod cutting for IRECOP/Zoomlion solid waste recycling plant at Asakae, sod cutting for the Takoradi Market Circle reconstruction and sod cutting for the GNPC Operational Headquarters.

The President would also launch the Gwira Community Mining project at Gwira-Anyinase and pay a visit to the Essiam Bypass and the Railway Training School at Essikado.