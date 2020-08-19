Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia plagiarised projects of the Mahama administration in his infrastructure Town Hall meeting held in Accra on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, the National Communications Officer of the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said.

Bawumia’s presentation on the so-called infrastructural achievements of the Akufo-Addo government is a compendium of blatant falsehoods, plagiarised Mahama projects and a comical celebration of mediocrity,” Sammy Gyamfi tweeted Tuesday night, adding: We shall unpack the lies and set the records straight on Thursday. Stay tuned.

Among other things, Dr Bawumia said no government in the history of Ghana’s Fourth Republic had initiated more infrastructural projects than the Akufo-Addo government, and described the record as “second to none, with verifiable data to back up my claim.”

“The investment in infrastructure by the New Patriotic Party government over the last three years has been massive. I dare say our investment in infrastructure, our infrastructure record is second to none for any government in its first term under the Fourth Republic,” Dr Bawumia added.

