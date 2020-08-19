Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has said government is focused on the holistic development of the country, touting the Akufo-Addo administrations infrastructural projects around the country.

According to him, the numerous infrastructure projects initiated by the NPP administration since its assumption of office in 2017 has been possible, even while catering to the other essential needs of the average citizenry.

“If it comes to just infrastructure, anybody can build it. We’re not just building infrastructure. We’re buiding a nation,” Dr. Bawumia says.

Speaking at the Government Result Fair at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra, Dr Bawumia explained that the implementation of major social intervention programmes alongside the ongoing projects give credence to the NPP’s commitment to enhancing the country’s development drive.

“We’re building all this infrastructure while staying committed to providing Free Senior High School Education, creating jobs, transforming agriculture, industrializing the economy, sustaining the National Health Insurance Scheme, digitizing the economy and ensuring public safety of Ghanaians and keeping the lights on.”

He also pointed out that government has initiated 17,334 infrastructure projects since 2017 with 8,746 completed.