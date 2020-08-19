Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says it is in the interest of government to continue and complete unfinished projects started by previous administrations.

At a Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, Dr Bawumia stressed that projects particularly health facilities, started by the Mahama administration are being worked on to provide accessible healthcare delivery to Ghanaians.

According to him, 16 out of the 30 infrastructure projects that the incumbent government inherited have been completed, whereas the remaining are under construction.

“We have the data to show, so contrary to propaganda, we have not abandoned projects that we inherited because it is in our interest to complete them,” he stated.

He further noted that although the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) inherited what he described as an under-developed health system from the Mahama administration, the Akufo-Addo administration has steadily embarked on numerous projects to transform the sector.

“How to provide state of the art hospitals in every district and ensure efficient delivery of emergency services and how to leverage technology to digitally transform healthcare delivery in Ghana has been the major thoughts of the Akufo-Addo government,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“We have signed deals for the construction of 429 CHIPS compounds in rural communities. 243 of the facilities have been completed and commissioned and are being used. Whilst 186 are ongoing.”

He added that about 55 maternity blocks and wards are being constructed to curb maternal mortality in the country.