Singer Mzbel is vehemently opposed to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s free SHS programme.

Close to 800,000 Junior and Senior High School students are said to be beneficiaries of the government’s free education policy.

The first batch of the beneficiaries, popularly called ”Akufo-Addo graduates”, are currently writing their final year exams and with those at the JHS getting ready to begin their BECE.

The government has touted the policy as one of the best interventions to solidify Ghana’s education system but Mzbel has argued otherwise.

In an interview on Peace FM, Mzbel stated that she has paid more than school fees since the free SHS came into existence.

Although admitting that the government’s free education has benefited her family, Mzbel however strongly believes it is not a good initiative, adding there are many complications with the policy.