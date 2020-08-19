The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), in the exercise of its powers under Article 31(2) of the GFA Statutes 2019, has fixed Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 9:am as the date and time for the 26th Ordinary Session of Congress. The event will take place at the GFA Technical Centre (Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram).

The Council took the decision at its meeting on Monday, August 17, 2020. The new date and venue replace what was earlier communicated.

The 26th Ordinary Session of Congress was billed to take place on Thursday, August 27, 2020, via video conferencing but the decision was overturned following the lifting of restrictions on the number of people who can attend conferences subject to the maintenance of social distancing by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 15th update on measures taken against the spread of coronavirus.

Congressmen and women and stakeholders have been duly informed of the changes.