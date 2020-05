Adomonline.com has sighted a childhood photo of sensational rapper, Bosom P-Yung, wearing his popular ‘buggy’ clothes.

Looking at the photo, young Bosom wore his popular over-sized clothes and looked away from the camera at the time the picture was taken.

Another thing many fans noticed was his big watch – it weighed his hands down due to its huge size.

The ‘Ataa Adwoa’ hitmaker bragged with this caption: I’ve since been wearing buggy clothes (Original in Twi).

MORE:

Check out the photo below: