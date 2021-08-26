A childhood photo of Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu, has warmed hearts on social media.

The photo featured his mother and a little boy whose identity is not readily known.

Young Sarkodie was spotted in a sea blue t-shirt tucked into blue jeans shorts and held in place with braces.

He completed his outfit with a brown shoe and pink and black socks.

The rapper, depicting he was born with swag, had his hands in the pocked while he gave the usual stern look for the camera.

His mother, Emma Maame Aggrey, on the other hand, wore white and blue Kaba and slit with headgear.

The photo proved despite the growth and a little change in his physiques, a lot of his facial features have remained the same.