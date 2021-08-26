The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), has charged party supporters in the Assin North Constituency to get ready for victory in a possible by-election.

It would be recalled that on 28th July 2021, a Cape Coast High Court declared the 2020 Parliamentary Election held in the Constituency null and void.

The presiding judge, Justice Kwasi Boakye, therefore, ordered the Electoral Commission to hold fresh elections.

Speaking as the National Representative at the Constituency Annual Delegates Conference in the area, Nana B called for unity.

“Be united and work hard because there will be a possible by-election, we shall surely win the seat with hard work and a united front,” he charged.

He added: “From all indications, the good people of Assin North are ever ready to give the seat to the NPP.

“All that is required is for us to promote cohesion among the rank and file. I, therefore, urge all of you to be united with a common purpose and prepare yourself adequately for the looming by-election.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo won the 2020 elections in the Assin North Presidential election.

However, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Abena Durowaa Mensah, lost the seat to the embattled National Democratic Congress candidate, Jame Gyakye Quayson.