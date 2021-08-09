Former Tema East Member of Parliament, Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has sent a strong warning to people he describes as trouble-makers ahead of the Assin North by-election following the annulment of the 2020 parliamentary elections in that constituency by a Cape Coast High Court.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, Mr Titus-Glover said snippets of information they have heard indicated that some elements in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are planning to cause mayhem on the day of the election.

“We have the information that some people within the NDC are planning to cause mayhem and obstruct the elections. We have heard all their plans and we will be ready with security to ensure that they don’t cause confusion,” he cautioned.

The court on Wednesday, July 28 annulled the 2020 parliamentary election result.

A cost of GHS10, 000 has been awarded against the Electoral Commission (EC) and 30,000 against Joe Gyekye Quayson who, until the cancellation of the result, was the Assin North Member of Parliament.

The presiding judge, Justice Kwasi Boakye, said Mr Quayson was “restrained from holding himself out as Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North constituency within the Central Region of the Republic of Ghana and further presenting himself to be sworn in as Member of Parliament-elect as such until the final determination of the petition.”

The court has, therefore, ordered for a fresh election to be conducted in the constituency.

However, the former Deputy Minister under the Akufo-Addo government called on the security agencies to be on the lookout.

According to him, the government will provide the needed security to make sure that the people of Assin North have the right to decide who leads them into Parliament when the EC gives the green light for the election.

But his claims were rubbished by Kwaku Boahen, a member of the NDC communications team.

Reacting to the allegations on the same show, Mr Boahen called on the public to disregard the allegations that they are planning to cause mayhem.

He said the NDC is a peaceful party and will not cause confusion.

“We are aware of what happened at Ayawaso and as a peaceful party, we will make sure such incident never happens again and so Ghanaians and the people of Assin North should just go out and vote when it’s time to vote,” he assured.