The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has filed for Stay of Execution in the Cape Coast High Court judgment which cancelled the parliamentary elections in the Assin North constituency.

They are praying the Court of Appeal in Cape Coast to temporarily suspend the enforcement of the court’s judgement delivered on July 28, 2021, pending the determination of the appeal.

Justice Coram Kwasi Boakye held that Mr Quayson possessed dual citizenship of Canada and Ghana prior to filing his nomination to contest the 2020 Parliamentary Elections.

He, therefore, ordered the NDC candidate, Joe Gyakye Quayson, not to hold himself as the Member of Parliament for Assin North.

The opposition party is convinced the ruling by the judge is a travesty of justice, hence the decision to file for an appeal.

Below is the writ filed:

Stay of Execution Pending Appeal – James Quayson by Gertrude Otchere on Scribd