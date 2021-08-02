Lawyers for embattled Assin North Member of Parliament (MP) have filed notice of Appeal in Cape Coast.

According to the lawyers, the decision of the court was not based on settled laws and was in clear violation of the 1992 constitution.

They want the Appeals Court to overturn the decision of the Cape Coast High Court.

The National Democractic Congress (NDC) has also petitioned the Judicial Service to punish the Registrar of the Cape Coast High Court and others who they said frustrated them when they wanted to file processes at the court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, says the party is embarking on a tour in the Assin North constituency to assure residents of the processes they are embarking on to overturn the decision of the court.

A Cape Coast High Court on Wednesday July, 28, 2021, passed a verdict on the election petition against the Assin North MP.

The court, presided by Justice Kwasi Boakye, upheld the argument of a petitioner who contended that Mr Quayson was not qualified to contest the 2020 elections.

The basis of the ruling was that at the point of filing to contest the elections, the court said Mr Quayson had not successfully renounced his Canadian citizenship.

