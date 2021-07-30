Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, is optimistic his embattled colleague lawmaker, James Gyaakye Quayson of Assin North will be returned to Parliament after a court ordered him out.

According to Mr Ablakwa, Mr Quayson, who he described as “down to earth, intelligent and honest colleague” was unshaken by the court order that said the election that brought him to Parliament be held again.

He added that, the embattled MP who remains: “as formidable and immovable as Mountain Afadzato shall surely retain his glorious membership of the 8th Parliament.”

A Cape Coast High Court on Wednesday July, 28, 2021, passed a verdict on the election petition against the Assin North MP.

The court, presided by Justice Kwasi Boakye, upheld the argument of a petitioner who contended that Mr Quayson was not qualified to contest the 2020 elections.

The basis for the ruling was that at the point of filing to contest the elections, the court said Mr Quayson had not successfully renounced his Canadian citizenship.

