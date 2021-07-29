New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2020 Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Assin North Constituency, Abena Durowaa Mensah, is optimistic of winning hands down if she is to represent her party for the upcoming by-election expected to be held.

Her comment comes after the Cape Coast High Court declared the 2020 parliamentary election held in the Constituency as null and void.

The ruling was given on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, by the court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye.

In his judgment, Justice Boakye upheld that the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) 2020 parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Joe Gyakye Quayson, breached the provisions of the constitution with regard to dual citizenship.

The ruling means that the NDC’s seats in Parliament have dropped to 136 as against the NPP’s 137 until a by-election is held to determine who wins the seat.

But, reacting to the development on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday, Madam Mensah said she is prepared for anything and ready to lead his party if she is asked to.

“I will win hands down if NPP presents me for the by-election. Though I lost with over 2,000 votes in the 2020 election, I am hopeful that I will win with over 50 votes regardless of any candidate they bring on board. Even if they bring Joe Gyakye Quayson, or Asiedu Nketia, I will still win because I am the people’s choice,” she said.

According to her, the decision lies in the NPP to choose whoever they deem as fit to represent them but if she is chosen, she will never disappoint the party.

Asked why she lost in the 2016 elections, Madam Mensah said her party people, including the chairman and his cohorts, worked against her even after working hard in the constituency.

Speaking on his opponent’s court case, the NPP PC said they knew Mr Quayson held dual citizenship but she was not the right person to take action and so welcomed the decision of the court to cancel the 2020 parliamentary election.

ALSO: