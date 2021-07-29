The presiding judge at the Cape Coast High Court, Justice Kwasi Boakye, in his ruling on the Assin North case made reference to the 2020 election petition filed at the Supreme Court of Ghana by the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in last year’s elections, John Dramani Mahama.



In his ruling which cancelled the Parliamentary elections in Assin North, the judge, Kwasi Boakye, said “the court will not permit a plaintiff to be driven from the Judgment seat without considering his right to be heard, except in cases where the cause of action is obviously and almost incontestably bad.”



It was at this point that the judge made reference to Mr Mahama’s petition saying “See the case of John Dramani Mahama vs Electoral Commission and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Writ No J1 ?05|2021 dated 4th March 2021.”



The Cape Coast Court High court on Wednesday, July 28 annulled the 2020 parliamentary election result.



A cost of 10, 000 has been awarded against the Electoral Commission and GHc30, 000 against Joe Gyekye Quayson who is the Assin North MP.





One Michael Ankoma-Nimfah, a mason and resident of Assin Bereku filed a petition against the MP over dual citizenship.



The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of using the courts to attempt to win majority seats in Parliament.



He said there is an attempt to change the 137-137 seats for both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NPP by the governing party through the use of the courts, adding that the Minority will appeal the ruling.

