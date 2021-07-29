A police officer has sustained injuries in a mob attack following the death of a motor rider in a fatal accident on the Achimota – Ofankor highway.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 12: 30 pm on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, after the police officer allegedly pursued him in a vehicle with registration number GP 4892.

The rider, who was on an unregistered Haojue motorbike, is reported to have rolled under a Jac truck at Muus after the police, who was on duty at the Neoplan station, signaled him to stop but he refused.

The police officer was subsequently attacked by a mob but was rescued.

The accident victim and the police officer were rushed to the Achimota Hospital for medical attention but the motor rider was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Police vehicle

Police sources indicate some aggrieved youth numbering about 150 later besieged the Achimota Hospital in an attempt to attack both the hospital staff and the policemen.

They pelted stones and other implements damaging the back screens of two police vehicles and other property around.

Reinforcement was requested to augment police efforts to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, the accident, which led to the death of the rider, is being investigated by the police.