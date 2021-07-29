Three suspected robbers who robbed teachers of Manso Nyankomase T.I Ahmadiyya Basic school in the Ashanti Region have been arrested.

The suspects were arrested by residents and handed over to the Amansie Police.

Police said the suspects budged into a room where the teachers were printing examination questions and under the threat of a pistol, succeeded in robbing them of phones, Dell laptop and unspecified amount at about 7:00 pm on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

The suspects, Joseph Oppong alias Mountains, Desmond Adjei alias C.J and Yaw Adomako alias Tog are students and a trader respectively.

Two accomplices are on the run. They are Kwame guy guy alias Emma and Louisa Osei Bonsu alias Adwoa Serwah.

According to Amansie South district police commander, Kwame guy guy and Yaw Adomako kept guard outside while the others robbed the teachers.

ASP Felix Akowuah said the victims quickly reported the incident and a manhunt was launched for the suspects.

“They were intercepted at a mid-section of the lorry road between Manso Nyankomase and Manso Adubia where they were arrested and handed over to the police,” ASP Akowuah said.

The police commander says, they discovered a DLA03588 foreign pistol loaded with one live 9mm ammunition, eight mobile phones comprising two iPhones, three Samsung phones, Tecno Spark 5, Blackberry mobile phone, infinix smart phone, analog V2182 mobile phone, dell laptop and an amount of 50 cedis.

Police statement said Kwame guy guy, a resident of Nyankomase invited the other criminals for a funeral in the town on July 23 with the sole aim of robbing sympathisers.

The statement also said Louisa Osei Bonsu supplied the foreign pistol for the robbery.

Police later discovered another three live 9mm ammunition, quantity of alcoholic drinks and HP laptop at Desmond Adje’s room.

Investigations are underway to arrest the other suspects.

