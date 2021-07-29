Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye, is currently in the United States and cooling off at the Miami Beach in Florida.

Her mission in the United States is not immediately known.

Clothed in yellow and white beach apparel, she posted a picture of herself having fun at the famous beach known for its international cachet with models and celebrities.

The post has since sparked chatter on social media. While some fans applauded her for spending lavishly, others lambasted her for giving unnecessary pressure.

