Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah has ordered the case involving two teens standing trial for the murder of a 10-year-old for ritual purposes to be transferred from the Ofaakor District Court to the Kaneshie District court, for indictment proceedings to continue.



It follows three months of the preliminary hearing of the case. Prosecutor Chief Inspector Ernest Agbo told the Ofaakor District Court, the order from the Attorney-General’s office, signed by the Chief Justice, was served on the police Thursday morning.



Presiding judge, Oheneba Antwi-Boasiako, duly transferred the case after counsel for the accused and juvenile, Samuel Atuah, told the court he had no problem with the order.



A spokesperson for the Mensah Abdallah family, Samed Akalilu, said though their expectation today was to have the case transferred to the High Court for the committal proceedings for proper trial to begin, they hope this translates into an expedited trial.



Lawyer for the accused and juvenile, Samuel Atuah, said they would have to comply and continue the process at the Kaneshie District court.



He said though no date was fixed for the next hearing, he was hopeful they should be back in court in two weeks.

