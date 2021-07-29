National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, and the Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye, have clashed over the ruling in the Assin North case.

The Cape Coast High Court annulled the results of the 2020 parliamentary elections in the Assin North constituency.

The court, presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, ordered for fresh elections to be conducted in the constituency.

But the two, who are lawyers, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, held diverse opinions on the ruling.

Nana Boakye said they were satisfied with the Cape Coast High Court’s order for fresh election at Assin North constituency in the Central Region.

To him, the rule of law came to play in the judge, Justice Kwasi Boakye’s ruling on the case which makes the annulment a step in the right direction.

Nana B, as he is widely known, stressed that the Assin North legislator, Joe Gyakye Quayson, had not fully renounced his Canadian citizenship at the time of filing his nomination for the election per a statutory declaration he was required to make.

However, Mr Gyamfi refuted his claims, stating the judge erred, considering the grounds under which a High Court can annul a Parliamentary election.

He argued that Mr Quayson was duly qualified to contest in the parliamentary election which took place on December 7, 2020, and described the judgment as flawed.

He further blamed the court’s registrar, Ustaz Hamza for the woes of the MP claiming he refused to show up or open the registry.

This, he said, would have enabled lawyers of the embattled MP to file the motion for the trial judge to refer the case to the Supreme Court.

He noted that the party will consider an appeal and apply “for a Stay of Execution of the orders of the trial” as part of remedies available.