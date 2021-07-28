A Member of Parliament (MP) with the Minority in Parliament says he is disappointed in the ruling of the Cape Coast High Court that cancelled the 2020 parliamentary elections at Assin North.

The MP for South Dayi, Rockson Dafiamekpor, said they will appeal the decision and seek a stay of execution from the court.

He is urging party members to remain calm as processes unfold to challenge the ruling.

A Cape Coast High Court has ordered for fresh parliamentary election in the Assin North constituency.



The court was presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye who declared the 2020 parliamentary election held in the Assin North Constituency as null and void.



This ruling was given on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.



In his judgement, Justice Boakye upheld that the National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Joe Gyaakye Quayson, breached the provisions of the constitution with regard to dual citizenship.

